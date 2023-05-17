Azerbaijan and Belarus hail strong inter-parliamentary ties

Rena Murshud

Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic Valery Belsky took part in the events of the special session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of the Republic of Azerbaijan dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

As informed by Azernews with reference to the press service of the upper house of parliament, by the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, 2023 has been declared the Year of Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijan.

To recap, May 10, 2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, the founder of the independent state of Azerbaijan, the outstanding political and statesman Heydar Aliyev.

On the occasion of the significant event, the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan held a special meeting. The event was attended by representatives of 26 countries and 4 parliamentary international organizations.

During a special meeting, Valery Belsky voiced the greeting and congratulations of the Chairman of the Council of the Republic, Natalya Kochanova, on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev.

The message notes that Heydar Aliyev was a world-class statesman. The strategies laid down by him, his far-sighted policy and comprehensive solutions have played an important role in the development of the Republic of Azerbaijan as a sovereign successful state.

It was also emphasized that the common historical destinies and the long-term friendship of the peoples of Belarus and Azerbaijan predetermined the current especially trusting nature of the Belarusian-Azerbaijani relations.

"We highly appreciate the strong inter-parliamentary ties that have developed between us and, for our part, are ready to expand them, fill them with new content and strengthen them, contributing to the continuation of fruitful mutually beneficial cooperation between Belarus and Azerbaijan," it was said in the message.

The Vice Speaker also handed over to the Heydar Aliyev Museum a copy of the issue of the Belarusian newspaper, which contains an article analyzing the role of Heydar Aliyev as a prominent figure. The participants of the event laid a wreath at the grave of Heydar Aliyev and got acquainted with the activities of the Heydar Aliyev Center.