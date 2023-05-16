Borrell calls exchange of views with Azerbaijan's Bayramov in Brussels good

Rena Murshud

The head of diplomacy of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell, called good the exchange of views he had with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during a meeting in Brussels on Monday.

“Good exchange with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. I welcomed the resumption of trilateral meetings organized by European Council President Charles Michel, we discussed its results and further actions, and exchanged views on EU-Azerbaijan relations,” Borrell wrote on Twitter, Azernews reports.

The EU continues to contribute to the achievement of lasting peace and security in the South Caucasus, the head of EU diplomacy added.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said yesterday that Bayramov and Borrell discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU, including cooperation in the field of energy and transport corridors, the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the current situation in the region.