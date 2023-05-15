Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan visits to Azerbaijan

By Azernews

The parliamentary delegation of Kyrgyzstan headed by speaker Nurlanbek Shakiev had a working visit to Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) that during the visit, the speaker will take part in events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and will also hold a number of high-level meetings.

Among other events, the delegation of the Jogorku Kenesh will visit the head office of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States and get acquainted with its activities.