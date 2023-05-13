Schedule of meetings of EU, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders in Brussels published

The Council of the European Union has published a schedule of meetings in Brussels between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the Council of the European Union Charles Michel and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

According to Azernews, the information published on the official website of the Council of the European Union notes that a bilateral meeting between Charles Michel and Ilham Aliyev is scheduled for May 14 at 09:00 Brussels time.

A trilateral meeting between Charles Michel, President Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan will take place on May 14 at 13:00 Brussels time.