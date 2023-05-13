"HEYDAR ALIYEV: "One Hundredth Moment Of Spring" documentary presented at Park Cinema

Rena Murshud

A public presentation of the documentary film "One Hundredth Moment of Spring" timed to the dear memory of Heydar Aliyev, the founder of independent Azerbaijan, was held at the Park Cinema Flame Towers, Azernews reports.

The film commissioned by the Aysmed clinic is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, the founder of independent Azerbaijan, and talks about the invaluable services rendered by the national leader in the development of healthcare and medical education in our country. Throughout the film, Heydar Aliyev's speeches on health care, interesting archival footage, as well as famous people's speeches about this great personality are included.

Besides, members of the Health Committee of the Milli Majlis Ilham Mammadov, Mushfiq Mammadli, Rashad Mahmudov, director of the Republican Perinatal Center Mehriban Abasguliyeva, specialist doctors Ragsana Jalilova, Hurü Rahimova, Elshan Taghiyev, Gulnara Ismayilova sincerely shared their memories of the leader of our national healthcare with the audience.

"Health care workers, your profession is a profession that is needed by everyone and everywhere in the world. This is a great happiness for people like you" - the author of Heydar Aliyev's saying, the name of the greatest happiness was Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan, where he is an architect, where he cares for his child alone, where he works, and where he is in love with every inch!

The finale of the film does not end with the sounds of "Azerbaijan" by accident... With the famous poem sung with excitement by the leader who gave his life to his people..."As long as there is Azerbaijan, I am there" - said the National Leader, who spoke with facts about how the great leader created a revolution in the health care of Azerbaijan, which is a symbol of his integration with eternity. The idea of the documentary film "One Hundredth Moment of Spring" belongs to the founder and director of Aysmed clinic, Aydin Soltanli. The author is Firuza Jalilova, the screenwriter is Ilhama Novruzova.