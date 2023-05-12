National Leader 100: Azerbaijan in light of political genius

By Khurshud Zamanova





Haydar Aliyev, the National Leader of Azerbaijan, is a name that will be forever associated with the saving of his native country. Haydar Aliyev was one of the most influential figures in the modern history of Azerbaijan. His contributions extended far beyond that time.





At the end of the 1950s, the social situation in the country, then-Soviet Azerbaijan, was very tense. Due to the inability of the then-political leader of the country expats were promoted to government positions and management fields rather than local staff.

Polish-American historian and Caucasologist Tadeusz Swietochowski describes that period with grief and emphasized that Moscow appointed him the head of Soviet Azerbaijan to improve the situation. In a short time, the National Leader developed the economy and promoted local staff. The economy of the country became one of the most durable economies after Russia among the Union Republics.





Thanks to Haydar Aliyev, the social situation in the country improved to such an extent that he was invited to Moscow to repeat his achievements in the whole Soviet Union. With Garbachav's coming to power, the Soviet Union began to weaken. Armenians who want to take advantage of the situation are starting to implement the plan to grab Azerbaijani territory which they had prepared for a long time. However, there was an obstacle in front of them, and the name of that obstacle was Heydar Aliyev. The Armenians managed to remove the genius leader from office by using a thousand tricks and pro-Armenian forces in the Politburo; thus the dark days of Azerbaijan began.





Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, an economic and political crisis emerged in Azerbaijan. Breaking out of the Karabakh war, made everything worst. Azerbaijan, a newly independent country, was on the edge of being erased from the map.

Upon assuming the position of president of Azerbaijan in June 1993, Aliyev immediately set about re-estabilising the country. He strengthened diplomatic relations with foreign countries by increasing economic ties and investment opportunities, and opened the door for international aid. The National Leader also improved Azerbaijan’s standing within the international community, creating a sense of security and cultural pride amongst Azerbaijani citizens.





As the architect of Azerbaijan's modern renaissance, Haydar Aliyev saved his nation from collapse and set it on the path of progress. The great leader of Azerbaijan - Heydar Aliyev was a pivotal figure in the development of the nation's government and economic systems, which he believed should always work towards the betterment of the people.





During this period, Aliyev focused on the establishment of a modern, democratic system of government and economic development. He drafted Azerbaijan's Constitution, which works to guarantee the liberties of all citizens regardless of their religion, race, or ethnicity, and he was highly successful in developing and diversifying the nation's infrastructure and technology.





This year, the 100th anniversary of the national leader was celebrated. It is no coincidence that this year was also declared as the year of Heydar Aliyev by the special decree of the President of Azerbaijan, successor of the great leader, Ilham Aliyev.





It should be noted that the birth anniversary of the national leader was also celebrated in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, under the charming sound of music. What the genius political leader once dreamed of is now coming true in Shusha, which has been freed from enemy occupation. Yes, the great leader wanted exactly this day and that day has come.