Rena Murshud

A few days ago, ousted puppet state minister of so-called 'Nagorno-Karabakh' Ruben Vardanyan, or rather opposition supporters and separatist forces called on Russian peacekeepers to carry out their mission "properly". And if decipher this phrase, then according to their demand, they want to "force the Azerbaijani side to unblock Karabakh and remove the checkpoint" at the entrance to the Lachin road.

With the same demands, people came to Khankandi Square with placards in their hands with the inscriptions: "We will not surrender", "Karabakh is not a territory someone, but our Motherland", "Karabakh has never been and will never be part of Azerbaijan."

But if they have such demands, then why did prime minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in parliament? Are the separatist forces trying to create chaos in Armenia by this, or do they want to increase their influence on Azerbaijan, bypassing Pashinyan?

While commenting on the matter for Azernews as well as answering the following questions, Russian political analyst, journalist Sergey Markov said that Pashinyan does all this for his own benefit, first of all, he wants the best for himself.

“Pashinyan wants to assemble a structure according to which he transfers Karabakh to Azerbaijan by signing a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia and this legally transfers Karabakh to Azerbaijan. But in fact, he is afraid to transfer Karabakh to Azerbaijan. Because, in this case, the radical forces in Armenia can overthrow him, blow him up, even shoot him, as they already did in their time in the Armenian parliament,” he stressed.

Speaking of Pashinyan's plans in mind, Markov also added that the Prime Minister is very afraid of possible assassination attempts against him. In this case, he will have to settle with Azerbaijan in any case. This means that sooner or later Nikol Pashinyan will recognize Karabakh as the territory of Azerbaijan.

“Pashinyan's plan is to recognize Karabakh as Azerbaijani territory and thereby give a very large autonomy to the Armenian community of Karabakh. And at the same time, so that the guarantees of this autonomy are not according to the laws of the Azerbaijani constitution and not the Armenian army, which is weak, but that there are large international organizations of the EU and NATO. They want the military contingents of countries that are friends with Armenia to be stationed there. They want it to be independent and a guarantee of this autonomy for the Armenian community of Karabakh. Moreover, they will still say beautiful and appeasing words, such as 'they are ready to make a certain plan for which Karabakh will gradually be transferred to Azerbaijan', and so on..." the expert emphasized.

In fact, as for what Sergey Makrov said, we can unequivocally say that any step that Pashinyan and the forces supporting him can take does not change anything for Azerbaijan. On the contrary, if we agree with what the expert said, we can say that such plans are ultimately a threat to Pashinyan's rule.

“Pashinyan is more moderate than radical. The radicals are mainly found in the Armenian diaspora, as well as in France, Lebanon, the USA, and Russia. All of them are united and made united by Turkophobia and Azerbaijanophobia. It is very beneficial for them to take such a tough position on Karabakh. It is beneficial for them to let the Armenian army out on the field and, sitting in restaurants in different countries, admire how they are fighting against Azerbaijan,” the political analyst opined.

According to Sergey Markov, Armenian community in Azerbaijan's Karabakh is wary about the consequences of what separatists have committed over the past three decades. They think this could have a severe result for them, if they integrate into Azerbaijan - which will soon happen whether they want it or not.

“So the whole world knows the monstrous war crimes committed by the Armenians against Azerbaijan 31 years ago. They thought that Azerbaijanis would come and take revenge for all this. And from this point of view, somewhat radical forces like the Armenian Diaspora, the Armenian small community of Karabakh and those who unite people around Ruben Vardanyan, they put such pressure on Pashinyan with the words "do not give up" and "do not put conditions on Azerbaijan." Like, they are ready to fight, and let the Russians and Ukrainians join them, even the Poles can join ... well, in other words, they have many options,” the expert said.

In conclusion, Sergey Markov touched on Pashinyan's unfathomable political stance, which baffle many whether he stands by the West or Russia. According to the expert, Pashinyan is certainly not pro-Russian, but he has to deal with Russia.

"That's why he consults so constantly. Pashinyan's task is to wait until the presidential elections to yiled its result in Turkiye. He also expects from Americans to provoke military incidents and confront both Russian and Turkish militaries. By taking this opportunity, the pro-Armenian forces will raise a cry to the Russian authorities with a position to oppose the Turks in Karabakh. However, they should know that our task, supporting for friendship among Russia, Azerbaijan and Turkiye, is to thwart their insidious plans.”