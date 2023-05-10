Azerbaijan's President and First Lady attend a number of events in Shusha

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members have viewed the construction works carried out in a residential complex consisting of 23 building in the city of Shusha, attended a groundbreaking ceremony of the 2nd residential complex consisting of 17 buildings, an unveiling ceremony of the signs at the intersection of Heydar Aliyev and 8 November streets and the inauguration of the Shusha Hotel-Congress Central Complex, as well as participated in the event regarding the start of reconstruction and repair works of the government services center in the city of Shusha at the directions of President Ilham Aliyev.

The President, the First Lady and their family members attended the inauguration of the Creative Center in Shusha after the renovation work carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, viewed the “Heydar Aliyev and Garabagh” photo exhibition marking the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and visited the Flower Festival.

The President of Azerbaijan, the First Lady and their family members attended an unveiling ceremony of the signs at the intersection of Khurshidbanu Natavan, Zafar, Garabagh and Khan Shushinski streets.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members participated in the inauguration of the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque in Shusha after the reconstruction and restoration works, as well as the opening of “Mir Mohsun Navvab Garabaghi - encyclopedic scientist of the 19th century” exhibition in the madrasa located on the territory of the mosque.

The President, the First Lady and their family members took part in the inauguration of the Saatli mosque and the Shusha branch of the National Carpet Museum after the restoration work carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and viewed the exhibits and works of art in the museum.

The President of Azerbaijan and the First Lady then attended an unveiling ceremony of the Iron Fist Street sign in Shusha.