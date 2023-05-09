Azerbaijani President and First Lady pay visit to Shusha President and First Lady viewed progress of work at 66th-81st kilometer section of Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited Shusha.

The President and the First Lady examined the progress of work at the 66th-81st kilometer section of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway.

Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state about the progress of work.

The construction of the 81.7 km-long Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway, which begins at the M6 Hajigabul-Horadiz-Aghband-Zangazur corridor highway and links liberated Fuzuli, Khojavand, Khojaly and Shusha districts, continues in line with international highway standards. 85% of the works at the 66th-81st kilometer section of the four-lane motorway have been completed.

Under the project, the major parts of the construction of five viaducts, six tunnels and a bridge have been completed in this part of the highway.

The head of state and the First Lady watched a video highlighting the progress of work.

The construction of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway is planned to be completed in 2024.