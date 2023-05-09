Azerbaijan never pursued aggressive policy against Armenia - British political analyst

Elnur Enveroglu

The political elite of Armenia claims that Turkiye is an obstacle in Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. One of such claims was included in the statement made by Armenian expert Armen Petrosyan to the Russian press. He noted that supposedly Turkiye supports Azerbaijan in pursuing an aggressive policy against Armenia, and this is precisely why the normalization of relations between the two countries has remained frozen.

However, the Armenian authorities have always expressed that they are an extremely interested party in the opening of air and land borders with Turkiye, and most importantly, they understand that all this can be considered acceptable for Turkiye after the normalization of Baku-Yerevan relations. While everything is clear in the middle, the Armenian side continues its chaotic policy.

According to British journalist and political analyst Neil Watson, Armenia itself is looking for excuses to delay the negotiations. In his comment for Azernews, the expert called Armenia a liar, describing Azerbaijan as aggressive.

“First of all, I think that it should be emphasised that Azerbaijan is not pursuing an aggressive policy against Armenia. It has made no claims on the territory currently comprising contemporary Armenia, although much of that was originally Azerbaijani. It has only sought to regain control over the 20 per cent of Azerbaijani territory that was under illegal Armenian control for nearly 30 years. Furthermore, the rights of the Armenian-speaking Azerbaijani citizens in the liberated territories are being protected in law,” he said.

Watson clarified the claim of Armenians about Turkiye in the matter, emphasising that it is more related to historical facts.

“One of the central reasons why Armenian politicians regard Azerbaijan’s alliance with Turkiye as problematic is, of course, historic. They regard the Republic of Turkiye as being the successor to the Ottoman Empire who allegedly committed the so-called Armenian ‘genocide’ of 1915. Armenia’s sense of victimhood is central to its national identity and the wilful self-delusion that pervades Armenian national psychology. In the warped Armenian perspective, who regard Azerbaijanis as Turks, occupation of Azerbaijani territory was some reparation for the alleged ‘genocide’. Furthermore, Armenia is one of the closest allies of Russia. The Soviet Union always feared collaboration and unification between the Turkic nations and did its utmost to move populations around to negate any possibility of this, including the relocation of Armenians to their current territory. Erdogan is striving to increase collaboration between the Turkic nations, overlayed by some degree of religiosity as part of the Turkic culture. The greatest fear of Armenia and maternal Russia is that the Turkic nations will combine their resources and armed forces,” the British journalist opined.

In addition, Neil Watson said that Pashinyan needs Turkiye to get rid of Russia's influence. He added that whether the Armenian Prime Minister wants it or not, he will be forced to restore relations with Azerbaijan first and then with Turkiye.

“In my understanding, Pashinyan himself understands completely that normalisation of relations with Azerbaijan and Turkey is obligatory for his country to survive in the post-war situation. He also realises that it is the only way in which Armenia itself will, finally, achieve some degree of independence away from Russia, particularly as his reflects his own stance. However, the issue is placating the Armenian electorate, fellow politicians and the Armenian diaspora. Pashinyan does not want to provoke unrest and revolution in his country and to totally lose the support of Russia, Iran and the Armenian diaspora. So he has to be seen to be putting up some resistance to Turkic unification even though, ultimately, normalisation of relations with his two neighbours is necessary.”

The British political analyst also said that Armenia is watching the elections in Turkey with great interest. In addition, Neil Watson noted that the ruling party will win the elections.

“I am of the view that it is more than likely that the incumbent government will win in Turkiye. Obviously Turkiye was the staunchest supporter of Azerbaijan in the Second Karabakh Conflict, alongside Israel, and I feel that this will help Pashinyan make the argument to his electorate, diaspora and supportive countries that a peace treaty has to be signed. There will be a trepidatious normalisation of economic relations between Armenia and its two Turkic neighbours and this will lead to a normalisation process that will take place over many years. I feel that Russia, although against peace in the South Caucasus, will back down as its challenges emanating from the Russo-Ukrainian conflict predominate,” he added.