Pundit comments on Babayans' false claims about Armenized Albanian churches

Rena Murshud

Armenia's policy of usurping historical and cultural monuments continues. As always, this time it starts with the appropriation of the ancient Albanian cultural history. In fact, it is not surprising that a nation without any history and culture, raids the history of others. The issue is not only Armenia's appropriation of historical monuments, but also its unfair treatment towards them.

In a comment for Azernews, Doctor of Philosophy in History Kerem Mammadov said that the churches were built in two shapes - Catholic and Orthodox, and it is totally wrong to attribute them to Armenian, Russian and Byzantine architectures.

"In the Caucasus, there are two types of churches: the Monophysite and Diophysite churches. The Monophysite churches are distinct from others with one throne that was placed on the side pointing to Jerusalem. However, in Diophysite temples, two thrones were placed, and Armenians belong to the Diophysit sect," the historian said.

A question arises here. If the Armenian state belongs to the sect of Diophysites, and the churches of the South Caucasus belong to the sect of Monophysites, how can they accept Albanian churches? By what fact Armenians appropriate churches and mosques?

It is a tradition of Armenia to convey such false claims to the public. Appropriating the Albanian churches by David Babayan, the adviser of the so-called state's head, and moreover, blaming Azerbaijan, which is a pattern of respect and care for all cultures, is a clear example of Armenia's deceitful policy. Babayan accuses Azerbaijan of allegedly destroying Armenian churches. However, the illegal official of a so-called state does not mention the capital of Armenia where there is not a single mosque or historical monument belonging to Azerbaijan, which in fact, have deliberately been razed or distorted by Armenia.

"If we were a nation destroying a church, there would be no church in the center of Baku. On the contrary, it is necessary to ask them that there is no mosque belonging to Azerbaijan in the capital city of Armenia, which is considered a historical city of Azerbaijan (Irevan Khanate, founded by Mirmekhti Khan)?!», Mammadov said.

In 1918-1920, under the Armenian Dashnak government and in the first years of Soviet Armenia, a number of mosques (Sardar, Tepebashi, Sartib Khan, Hadji Novruzali bek, etc.), built on the historical territory of Azerbaijan, were inhabited by Armenian refugees fled from different countries. Later they destroyed all the mosques and reconstructed them for different purposes.

“The only mosque left is the 'Goy Masjid' (The Blue Mosque), and today they call it the Iranian Mosque. One can understand that Persian thinking and Armenian thinking are one and the same.” Mamedov added.

The historian emphasized that the Azerbaijani people never showed vindictiveness or humiliated another culture.

"Not only Azerbaijan, but in general this action did not belong to the spirit of the Turkish nation. If we turn to history, while Tsarist Russia pursued a policy of violent Christianization, occupying Turkish lands, neither the Safavids, nor the Great Moguls, nor the Ottoman Empire forced people to become Muslims. Azerbaijan solves cases not with cruelty, but with humanism. Also, as an example, it is possible to cite the medical assistance provided by our Azerbaijani soldiers to Armenian soldiers during the 44-day war." he added.

Finally, the historian concluded that Azerbaijan does not intend to destroy the culture of other nations, but is always ready to cut a destroying hand extended to us.