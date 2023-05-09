Chair of Parliament attends Coronation ceremony of King Charles III

Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has participated in the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, London.

According to Azernews, the ceremony was attended by more than 2,000 guests, including many heads of state and government.

The Speaker of the Parliament has posted Tweets about the event, where she has also met with Fuat Oktay, Vice-President of Turkiye, Yerlan Koshanov Chairman of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and Aziz Abduhakimov Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan at the Westeminster Abbey in London.