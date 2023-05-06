Azerbaijani MPs to hold meetings in European Parliament

By Azernews





A group of Azerbaijani members of Parliament will pay a visit to France's Strasbourg on May 8, the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis (Parliament).





According to Azernews, head of the delegation to the EU-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee Tural Ganjaliyev, as well as members of the delegation Sevil Mikayilova and Nurlan Hasanov will hold a number of meetings with official representatives of the European Parliament.





The meetings will include an exchange of views on strengthening mutual cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.



