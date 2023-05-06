Foundation stone laid for Dadali village of Fuzuli district

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the village of Dadali of the Fuzuli district.

The head of state was informed of the works to be done in the village.

The total projected area of the village is 314 hectares. A total of 1,050 houses will be built for 4,495 people (1,129 families) in the village. The first phase will see the construction of 327 houses for 1,373 residents.

The facilities at the village will include an administrative building, mosque, pharmacy, medical point, 840-seat secondary school, two kindergartens, a community club, library, etc.

The construction work will be completed in November, 2025.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the village of Dadali.