President Ilham Aliyev views works done in Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park and laid foundation stone for some facilities [PHOTOS]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has got acquainted with the construction progress of the “Auto Leasing Azerbaijan” LLC in the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park, laid the foundation stone for Holcim Azerbaijan OJSC , Az-Tex-Import LLC, Improtex Karabakh Industrial Complex LLC in Jabrayil district.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov briefed the head of state on the work done in the industrial park.

Implementation of projects will help attract investments worth AZN 32.7 million and create over 420 jobs.

The Industrial Park has the total area of 200 hectares.

President Ilham Aliyev viewed the progress of construction of the “Auto Leasing Azerbaijan” LLC in the Industrial Park.

“Auto Leasing Azerbaijan” LLC, joint Russia-Azerbaijan company, will establish a service center for trucks and agricultural vehicles in the Industrial Park. The company will employ 65 people on a permanent basis. It is scheduled to start operating in 2023.

The ready mixed concrete and adhesives production plant based on cutting-edge technologies will be constructed in the Industrial Park. The terminal for cement sales will also be established. The total investments are worth 3.74 million manats.

President Ilham Aliyev said: “I keep saying that we must ensure employment of more local people. One need to be in touch with my representative and the ministry. Of course, your experienced employees will work in the first stage but they must be replaced with trained local staff only in a couple of years.

I know very well the history of Holcim’s coming here. I remember when then-head of Holcim came up to me with such a proposal in Davos. I agreed right away and the plant was built in a short span of time. After that, the interest in cement production grew in Azerbaijan. Until then, we imported cement. Today, we have a competition and this is very good. However, Holcim maintains product quality either way.”

The head of state laid the foundation stone for the plant.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed that Az-Tex-Import LLC would implement the truck service project worth AZN 3.8 million.

The project envisages truck servicing and at a later stage, light trucks assembly. The project will employ 25 people.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation for the center.

As part of the 7.4 million manat project, Improtex Karabakh Industrial Complex LLC is scheduled to launch production of the special-purpose equipment and metal products in the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park. The company will put out 100 mechanical demining machines, 100 fire fighting vehicles and 300 semi-trailers. The project will employ over 120 jobs.

The President of Azerbaijan laid the foundation stone for the facility.



