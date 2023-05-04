Foundation stone laid for Horovlu village of Jabrayil district [PHOTOS]

A ceremony of the laying of the foundation stone for the village of Horovlu of the Jabrayil district has been held.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

First, a video highlighting the future view of the village was screened.

The head of state was informed of the works to be done in the village.

The total projected area is 248.1 hectares. The village is scheduled to accommodate 3,470 people (867 families) in the long run. The first phase will see the construction of a total of 334 houses for 1,395 residents.

The village will have a school, kindergarten, administrative building, community club, medical point and a guest house.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the Horovlu village.



