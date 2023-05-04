Foundation stone laid for Khudafarin settlement of Jabrayil district [PHOTOS]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Khudafarin settlement of the Jabrayil district.

Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, part of East Zangazur economic region, Vahid Hajiyev informed the head of state of the works to be done in the settlement.

The total projected area of the settlement is 25 hectares. Under the master plan, 149 houses will be built here in the future. The first phase will see construction of 20 houses for 77 people. The settlement will have a school, kindergarten, administrative building, mosque, cultural center, the Caravanserai hotel and a community club. It is planned to build a park on the bank of the Araz River and near Khudafarin bridge.

The head of state watched a video highlighting the development plan of the settlement.

President Ilham Aliyev then laid the foundation stone for the Khudafarin settlement.



