Foundation stone for Khanlig village, Gubadli district laid [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

The foundation stone for Khanlig village of Gubadli district has been laid.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended a groundbreaking ceremony.

The head of state was informed of the works to be done in the village.

The village is located on the bank of the Hakari river, 16 km away from the center of the Gubadli district. The total projected area of the village is 273 hectares.

The first phase will see construction of 356 houses for 1357 people. In the long run, over 4 thousand residents (1024 families) are planned to be relocated.

The facilities to be constructed in the village will include an administrative building, a school, a kindergarten etc.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the village of Khanlig.





