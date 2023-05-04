TODAY.AZ / Politics

US official welcomes Armenian-Azerbaijani ministers at White House for next round of talks

04 May 2023 [11:23] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews

Rena Murshud

“It is a pleasure to host Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan together at the White House.”

According to Azernews, this was announced by National Security Adviser to the US President Jake Sullivan on Good to host @AraratMirzoyan & @Bayramov_Jeyhun together at the White House today. We welcome the progress Armenia & Azerbaijan have made in talks & encourage continued dialogue. A sustainable & just agreement will be key to unlocking opportunities for both countries & the region

— Jake Sullivan (@JakeSullivan46) May 3, 2023 " target="_blank">his Twitter account after a meeting with Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

