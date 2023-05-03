Azerbaijani President, First Lady visit Aghdam district [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited Aghdam district.

The head of state laid a foundation stone for the Digital Management Center and Training-Education Complex owned by “Azerishig” OJSC in the city of Aghdam.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then laid the foundation stone for the Aghdam Mugham Center, the 2nd and 3rd residential quarters to be built in the city of Aghdam, and an administrative building in the city of Aghdam.

The head of state also viewed the progress of construction of the Barda-Aghdam railway line.













