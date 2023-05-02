Are neighbors preparing for new sabotage? mysteries behind language policy

Rena Murshud

There are various news about neighboring Iran and Armenia. So, it is noted in the media that interest in the Turkish language has increased significantly in Armenia and Iran and as the result, in the schools of the capital city of Yerevan, special hours of lesson for teaching Turkish and Azerbaijani languages have been allocated.

The source noted that currently 400 schools in Armenia have started conducting classes on Turkish and Azerbaijani language subjects on a voluntary and curricular basis.

"The school showed the greatest interest in teaching Turkish. So far, it is difficult to find such a number of teachers in both Turkish, Azerbaijani, Farsi and Georgian. A severe staff shortage is observed just in the case of the Georgian language," an Armenian school teacher, whose surname is Andreasyan said on a post in facebook.

It should be noted that the interest in learning not only Turkish, but also Azerbaijani language in Armenian society has gained a steady character. And not only for peaceful purposes. It would be appropriate here to recall the words of former Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia Vagram Dumanyan: "During the 44-day war, we saw at what level our enemies speak the Armenian language on the battlefield, in many cases without an emphasis. They were trained and are being trained now, including in schools. We offered Turkish and Azerbaijani languages of choice and only in high schools. And many chose Turkish and Azerbaijani languages. When I asked the principal of one of the schools, I was told that the reasons are the same as the Azerbaijanis. We must be prepared to solve this crucial problem."

It should be added that this kind of situation continues in Iran. For some reason, the Turkish and Azerbaijani languages, which were once the biggest nightmare of the Persian regime, have recently been added to the list of favorites in Iran as well as in Armenian educational institutions. Today, importance has been given to the teaching of the Turkish language, especially in the capital and provinces close to the capital of Iran. Although the purpose is not clear, it is clear that the neighbors, whom we have not met, did not impose the language with good intentions. See how important the South Caucasus is, where two same-sex neighbors collided. Do you think that both Iran and Armenia are preparing for cooperation with Azerbaijan and Turkiye and want to discuss this cooperation in their native language? It's hard to believe... God bless the end...