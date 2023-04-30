Military lyceum held military-sports games

Baku zonal stage of "Shahin" (Falcon) military-sports games was held at the Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski.

First, the memory of Azerbaijani National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored with observing a minute of silence. Azerbaijani National Anthem accompanied by the military orchestra was performed.

The event was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Baku city Education Department, youth and sports departments of Yasamal, Khazar, Surakhani, Sabunchu, Garadagh, Nizami, Nasimi, Narimanov, Binagadi and Khatai districts, employees of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, officers of the Military Lyceum, as well as referees of the "Shahin" military-sports games .

The speakers wished the participating teams success. It was noted that the main objective of conducting "Shahin" military-sports games is to strengthen the physical health of schoolchildren and increase the training of recruits for military service. It was noted that the role of military-sports games in patriotic education of teenagers and youth is essential.

After the official ceremony, cadets and schoolchildren of the military lyceum solemnly marched under the accompaniment of a military orchestra.

The participating teams accomplished tasks in drill training, physical training, overcoming obstacles, civil defense training, and other stages.

According to the final results, the winners were awarded with diplomas and cups.

It should be noted that the winner of Baku zonal stage of the "Shahin" military-sports games qualified for the final republican stage.