President Ilham Aliyev: Türkiye and Azerbaijan are always together

Türkiye and Azerbaijan are always together. Türkiye and Azerbaijan are friendly, fraternal countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said this as he addressed the Aerospace and Technology Festival "TECHNOFEST" in Istanbul.

The President noted that by signing the Shusha Declaration two years ago, Turkiye and Azerbaijan officially became allies. The signing of this historic Declaration in Shusha, which is the crown of Karabakh, is of particular importance. Shusha is an expensive city of the Azerbaijani people, an expensive city of the Turkic world.