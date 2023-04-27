Tree-planting campaign timed to 100th anniversary of National Leader held in Mushvigabad

"This is the third action since this morning. With your participation, 3,000 trees have been planted in an area of almost 3 hectares. We believe that this place will become a big garden. The main reason is that these actions as a campaign started at the beginning of the year and will continue until the end of the year. All these actions are dedicated to our national leader. We believe that all our citizens, organizations, institutions and society will join these actions, and our country and cities will become greener and more beautiful. I am grateful to you."

This was told by Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev in a comment for Azernews, who attended a tree-planting campaign held in connection with the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.

During the event, the representatives of the media also participated at the campaign.

It is significant to note that the tree planting campaign dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was jointly organized by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Audiovisual Council, and the Press Council.

On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, who has always attached great importance to greening and improving the environment, Eldar pines and olive trees were planted during tree planting, suitable for the soil and climatic conditions of the Absheron Peninsula. The action was held in the Mushfigabad settlement with the participation of officials of the above-mentioned institutions, heads and representatives of media entities.

The purpose of the tree planting campaign is to perpetuate the bright memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, to continue the traditions of the national leader in caring for nature and greenery.