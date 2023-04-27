Azerbaijan holds drills to improve combat skills of IFV crews [VIDEO]

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry carries out training classes to improve the combat skills of infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) crews, Azernews reports per the ministry.

According to the training plan for 2023, approved by Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov, the IFV crews performed practical drills on driving and shooting.

Overcoming various obstacles in difficult terrain, the tasks on driving combat vehicles, as well as on shooting from armored vehicles were successfully accomplished.

The main objectives of the classes are to develop the individual skills of military personnel and further increase the combat capability of the units.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve the combat readiness of the military personnel.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.