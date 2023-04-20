Azerbaijani President congratulates Cuban President on his re-election

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of congratulations to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez on his re-election as President of Cuba, Azernews reports.

Dear Mr. President,

I sincerely congratulate you on your reelection as the President of the Republic of Cuba.

The Azerbaijan-Cuba relations that rest on fine traditions develop successfully today. I believe we will continue our joint efforts to consistently ensure the development of friendly ties between our countries and the expansion of mutually beneficial bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

I wish you robust health, happiness and success in discharging the duties of the highest office for the sake of the prosperity of the friendly people of Cuba.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 20 April 2023