Family health center launched in Talish village

Sabina Mammadli

A family health center has been set up in the liberated Tartar Districts Talish village, Azernews reports.

The center was established at the Tartar Central District Hospital by the order of Executive Director of the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Vugar Gurbanov.

The building of the center was put into operation after repair and consists of five rooms. The institution is provided with all necessary medical equipment and instruments. At the same time, an ambulance and emergency medical service are organized in the center.

Besides, it was noted that 16 medical and non-medical workers will work in shifts at the medical institution. Teams consisting of a doctor, a nurse, and a driver will work 24 hours round-the-clock.

Talish village of Tartar District was liberated on October 3, 2020, a week after the start of the Second Karabakh War.

Currently, work is underway to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands. Azerbaijan will rebuild its recently liberated areas in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution to the issues of governance and security, and infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution to the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

In 2021, Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of liberated territories, followed by AZN 2.2 billion ($1.2 billion) in 2022. These funds will be used primarily to restore infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, and so on) as well as cultural and historical monuments.