Foreign Ministry Spokesperson commemorates memory of Bashlibel victims

18 April 2023 [14:20] - TODAY.AZ

Spokesperson for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada commemorated the memory of the victims of the Bashlibel massacre, Azernews reports per the official's tweet.

"On this day, we remember all innocent victims of Armenian war crimes & crimes against humanity with grief & sorrow, & demand justice for them," he tweeted.

