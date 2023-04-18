EU supports Azerbaijan within the EU4Climate program to promote green economy

Rena Murshud

The EU will continue to support Azerbaijan to achieve sustainable development in water management. Azerbaijan also aims to significantly reduce gas emissions by 2050, head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko said at the school symposium on climate change mitigation and adaptation. At the symposium the EU delegation head said that Azerbaijan is facing the challenges of climate change, especially in the reduction of water resources.

According to Michalko, work continues on a new agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan, it will affect many areas, including the environment and ways to decarbonization.

The official said that the EU prioritizes international cooperation in promoting climate neutral and sustainable development, the transition to an inclusive green circular economy, the conservation and sustainable use of ecosystems and natural resources, and global commons.

"Within the EU4Climate program, which is part of a strong partnership between the EU and the government of Azerbaijan, the European Union supports Azerbaijan in its commitment to update and expand its nationally determined targets to combat climate change", he added

He noted that these commitments are formed in accordance with the Paris Agreement to integrate climate change adaptation actions into the national development plan as well as expressing importance of bringing climate change legislation in line with EU standards.