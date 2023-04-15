Moldovan media share articles condemning torture of Azerbaijani soldier by Armenia

Moldovan mass media have published articles about the ill-treatment and torture to which Armenia subjected a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army, Azernews reports.

In articles published by the Moldovan Noi.md, Timpul.md and other news portals, the brutal torture of an Azerbaijani soldier was regarded as a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions of August 12, 1949.

In particular, the publication of the Noi portal said that Sabina Aliyeva, Commissioner (Ombudsman) for Human Rights of Azerbaijan, commented on the facts of torture and inhuman treatment of Azerbaijani servicemen detained in Armenia. Ombudsman called upon the relevant international organizations to assess these facts and force Armenia to abide by the requirements of international law.

Moreover, the Timpul.md website published statements by the Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, who also condemned this crime.



