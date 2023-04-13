Azerbaijan's victory in 44-day war unmasked France - expert

Qabil Ashirov

France continues to support Armenia, a weak link in the region, to build its influence in the South Caucasus. Along with meddling in the regional issues of other countries, it does this in such an unprofessional and amateurish manner that its actions cause irritation in the region.

In connection with the provocation of Armenia against Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, without investigating the issue in details, France, once again, made a biased and groundless statement accusing Azerbaijan of aggression, and calling for “Respect for the territorial integrity of Armenia”. However, despite having been the co-chairman of the OSCE Minsk Group, France had turned a blind eye to Armenia keeping Azerbaijani lands under occupation for 30 years.

Speaking to Azernews, political analyst, Professor at Western Caspian University Fikret Sadigov commented on the recent Armenian provocations. The pundit said the Armenia's shelling the Azerbaijani Army position is part of a plan made between Armenia and France.

It of srprize that instead of taking steps to make an objective decision, France, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council openly takes a pro-Armenian position. In other words, for France, the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict is understood as though a conflict between Azerbaijan and France, and France sees Azerbaijan as an aggressor.

As for the reason for France’s such stance, the pundit pointed out that the roots of this are much deeper.

“Of course, the strong activity of the Armenian lobby is felt in this issue. Also there (in France) are quite powerful circles and rich forces that influence such a position and decision of France. I have no doubt about it,” Fikret Sadigov opined.

The pundit thinks that another reason for France’s biased stance is because of its concern about the forming of an alliance between Azerbaijan and Turkiye and evolving into a single power.

In addition, the pundit considers that the Azerbaijani victory over Armenia in the 44-day war in 2020, forced France to unmask and overtly stand with Armenia.

“For 30 years, France was the co-chair of the Minsk Group of the OSCE. The issue was not resolved because there was a co-chairman of the group like France. Now, it seems that France has taken off its mask and stands with Armenia openly, that is, without investigating the issue at all, and supports and caresses Armenia,” Sadigov noted.

He said that undoubtedly France is aware of the situation very well and comprehension of who is right, and who is wrong. Paris knows who invaded whose territory and who made a provocation against whom.

“This biased, subjective position is so related to Armenia's position and the factors, I mentioned above, that they simply cannot get away from it. They believe that at the present stage and in the future, France should only stand with Armenia. This is not a situation that suits a big European state, and a permanent member of the Security Council like France,” the pundit added.