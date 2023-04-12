Aide to Azerbaijani President receives Iran's envoy to Baku

Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev received Seyed Abbas Mousavi, the Ambassador of Iran to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the Ambassador.

The tweet reads that following the constructive negotiations between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran, he had a candid and constructive talk with Hikmet Hajiyev. The Ambassador hoped that the final outcome of the process that has started will be in favor of the interests of both countries and the region.