Azerbaijani FM: Yesterday's provocation was preplanned

Sabina Mammadli

The Armenian provocation of April 11 was preplanned, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

The official made the remarks during a joint press conference with his North Macedonian counterpart, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Buyar Osmani, who is currently on an official visit to Baku.

Talking about the provocation, Bayramov called on Armenia to avoid such irresponsible and dangerous steps, as the consequences can be very serious as it was yesterday.

Besides, the minister noted that Lachin residents are planning to return to the district in 2023.

“The mine threat and similar measures are aimed at preventing their return. If Armenia's provocations continue, our response will be very heavy for them. It was put forward by Azerbaijan that the peace process has no alternative,” Bayramov reminded.

The minister also pointed out that Armenia's attempts to interfere in the normalization process are unacceptable, noting that Azerbaijan has repeatedly called on the Armenian side to return to the negotiating table.

"Negotiations will continue. The Azerbaijani side proposed to hold a meeting in Baku. However, Armenia's interference in the process of reintegration of the Armenian population into Azerbaijani society is unacceptable," the official added.

The official emphasized that face-to-face meetings have not been held since December as a result of Armenia's destructive approach.

In turn, the North Macedonian minister expressed his support for the initiatives, which promote dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

According to the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, his goal at the moment is to strengthen and deepen cooperation with Azerbaijan to promote peace and security.

"The OSCE reaffirms its desire to build trust between the member countries of the organization and should continue to work to build relations and establish an atmosphere of trust. I spoke with the minister about how exactly Baku can contribute to this process," Osmani said.

Besides, he called for the continuation of direct contact between Armenia and Azerbaijan in order to normalize relations between the countries.

“I received information about yesterday's incident as soon as I arrived. I conveyed my condolences in connection with the victims. Unfortunately, such incidents can lead to further escalation," Osmani commented.

OSCE chair stresses importance of Azerbaijan's role in the organisation

Talking about the bilateral ties, the Azerbaijani FM underlined that from the first days of joining the OSCE, Azerbaijan has been an active participant in it and remains committed to the principles of the organization.

Furthermore, the official noted that the priorities of the OSCE coincide with the goals and priorities of Azerbaijan, including such as combating climate change, gender equality, etc.

Similarly, Osmani stated that Azerbaijan plays an important role in the OSCE.

Besides, during the conference, it was announced that the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and North Macedonia plan to hold political consultations.

Prior to the press conference, the two ministers held a tête-à-tête meeting and a meeting in an extended format.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia held a meeting in an expanded format and exchanged views on the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OSCE," the Azerbaijani foreign ministry tweeted.