Armenian side confirms 4 dead and 6 injuries in its army

Armenia has officially admitted that 4 have died and 6 have been injured as a result of the provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces.

Obviously, this is official data announced by the Armenian authorities. As practice shows, this time the Armenians will gradually admit their numerous losses among the personnel.

On April 11, at about 16:20, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Digh settlement of the Gorus region using various caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army's opposing positions stationed in the direction of the Lachin region.

Then, the opposing side continued firing Azerbaijan Army's positions using mortars and large caliber weapons.

As a result of the vigilance of the servicemen, the provocation of the Armenian side was resolutely prevented, and the firing positions were suppressed.

During the retaliatory measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army, the Armenian armed forces units suffered significant losses.