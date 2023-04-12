Three Azerbaijani servicemen martyred as a result of Armenian provocation - MoD

On April 11, using small arms, units of the Armenian armed forces stationed in the directions of Digh settlement of the Gorus region shelled positions of the Azerbaijani army in Lachin District, Azernews reports per Defense Ministry.

Then, the opposing side continued firing Azerbaijan Army's positions using mortars and large caliber weapons.

As a result of the vigilance of the servicemen, the provocation of the Armenian side was resolutely prevented, and the firing positions were suppressed.

During the retaliatory measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army, the Armenian armed forces units suffered significant losses.

Currently, the situation in this direction is relatively calm. The Azerbaijan Army Units completely control the operational situation.

Azerbaijan Army's servicemen Zalov Vidadi Nizami, Hasanov Elshad Gabil and Taghiyev Sabuhi Gunduz became Shehids (Martyrs) during the suppression of the Armenian provocation.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses its deepest condolences to the families of Shehids (Martyrs).

May Allah rest the souls of Shehids in peace!