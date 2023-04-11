Azerbaijani President sends congratulatory letter to newly elected President of Montenegro [UPDATE]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to newly elected President of Montenegro Jakov Milatovic.

Dear Mr. Milatovic,

I cordially congratulate you on your election as the President of Montenegro.

Relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Montenegro have good traditions. I believe that we will make joint efforts to further strengthen our interstate relations and expand our cooperation for the interests of our peoples.

I extend my best regards to you, and wish you robust health, happiness and success in your future responsible activities for the sake of welfare of the friendly people of Montenegro.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 11 April 2023