Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs hold phone talk

On April 7 and 8, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov held telephone conversations with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

During the telephone conversations, the ministers expressed mutual respect to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of both countries.

The parties held detailed discussions on disagreements and misunderstandings between the two countries. The importance of continuing negotiations to eliminate misunderstandings was emphasized.

The sides expressed agreement on the implementation of existing projects between Azerbaijan and Iran.

FM Bayramov stressed the importance of respecting the independent foreign policy of Azerbaijan, pursued in accordance with country’s national interests, and bilateral relations with countries of the region.

The FMs underlined the importance of continuing mutual contacts.