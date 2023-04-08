TURKSOY meeting participants awarded with certificates

The participants of the 9th meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the TURKSOY member countries were awarded certificates.

The certificates were presented at the closing ceremony of the 9th meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the member countries.

The opening ceremony of the 9th meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the TURKSOY member countries took place in Baku on April 7 2023. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, as well as Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev, Acting Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Adil Kerimli, Deputy Secretary General of TURKSOY Bilal Çakic? and Chairman of the Turkish National Commission for UNESCO Ocal Oguz delivered their speeches at the event via video link.

The TURKSOY meeting was organized by the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, together the Institute for Development and Diplomacy at ADA University.