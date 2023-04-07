Azerbaijan will work on new directions of coop in energy sector - President

In the future, we will actively work on new directions of cooperation in the field of energy. Rather, this work has already begun, said Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement following his meeting with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili in Gabala.

Recalling that Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary and Romania had signed an important agreement at the end of last year and that the first steering committee meeting on the green energy project had been held in Baku in February of this year, the president said: “This is a large-scale project and, of course, the successful implementation of this project will be possible thanks to cooperation of all four countries. At the same time, as you know, the European Union attaches great importance to this project. It is no coincidence that the President of the European Commission also participated in the signing ceremony.”



