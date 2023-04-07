Baku hosts 9th National Commissions' meeting for UNESCO of TURKSOY Member States

Azerbaijan’s capital city of Baku is hosting the opening ceremony of the 9th meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the TURKSOY Member States at ADA University, Azernews reports.

The ceremony was opened with a speech of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayranov.

Addressing the audience via a video message, the minister spoke about the importance of cooperation of Azerbaijan and UNESCO.

He then talked about the liberation of Shusha, which was named the cultural capital of the Turkic World. And briefed the audience about the 30-year-old occupation of Azerbaijan, the policy of ethnic cleaning and destruction of Azerbaijani cultural and historical heritage by Armenia in Karabakh and in the Western Azerbaijan.

Among the participants there were Bilal Çakiciy TURKSOY Deputy General Secretary and Azerbaijani Ecology Minister Mukhtar Babayev who also gave speeches.

According to TURKSOY Deputy General Secretary, the declaration of Shusha as the cultural capital of Azerbaijan in 2023 was welcomed as a significant event for the Turkic world. He expressed his hope that Shusha, which once again waved the Turkish flag after regaining its freedom, will have a positive impact on the development of the culture of the entire Turkic world.

Besides, Azerbaijan's Ecology Minister Mukhtar Babayev touched on Armenian aggression and illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan's natural resources. The deputy minister said the destruction of ecology by Armenia is not of the cultural and historic monuments, but the burning of trees and forests. Emphasizing that Azerbaijan has a unique nature, he mentioned the request to include some forests in the country in the list of UNESCO.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Culture Minister Adil Karimli emphasized the exceptional role of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the establishment of TURKSOY. The deputy minister also said that the declaration of this year as the year of Heydar Aliyev coincides with the 100th anniversary of the national leader.

"Heydar Aliyev was not only the great leader of Azerbaijan but also was an irreplaceable part of the whole Turkic World. The 30th anniversary of the foundation of TURKSOY will be celebrated greatly. This year was hard for Turkic countries as the heavy quake hit Turkiye taking many lives and destroying cultural monuments."

Adil Karimli also emphasized the importance of Azerbaijan expanding relations with UNESCO. He brought to the attention of the participants the serious reconstruction works in the territories freed from occupation after the Second Karabakh War. The deputy minister also noted the invaluable contributions of the First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva in the development of Azerbaijani culture.

It should be noted that the chairman of the Turkish National Commission for UNESCO Ocal Oguz, former Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Hasan Hasanov and others have addressed the event.



