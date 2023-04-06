Official: Iran's anti-Azerbaijani actions to backfire on it

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

Iran's anti-Azerbaijani actions will backfire on it, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations Mubariz Gurbanli said.

Azernews informs that the official made the remarks at the conference themed "Religion and Global Security".

Noting that Iran's activity in Azerbaijan aims to create the 'fifth column', the chairman added that Iran will suffer very seriously from this.

"The terrorist act against our embassy, the attempt on the life of MP Fazil Mustafa, the groups identified by Azerbaijani law enforcement and special services, and the results of the preliminary investigation shows that by recruiting and inciting people from different spheres under the guise of religion, they tried to undermine the socio-political stability in Azerbaijan," Gurbanli added.

Gurbanli also specified that the Iranian regime tried to infiltrate its recruited people into the mosques of Azerbaijan, stressing that after the transfer of the appointment powers in a mosque to the committee, about 120 people who were educated in Azerbaijan and capable of representing the interests of Azerbaijani state were appointed, and 118 religious figures were dismissed.

According to him, some of the dismissed persons didn’t even have a religious education.

"The Iranian regime seeks to preach religion under the guise of ideology and politics, to spread its model of the state religion to Azerbaijan and other neighboring countries,” the official underlined.

He also noted that Iran has conducted social media campaigns to carry out propaganda in Azerbaijan.

At the same time, the official stressed that the strengthening of Iranian Azerbaijanis, the liberation of Azerbaijan’s occupied lands in the 44-day Patriotic War, and the fact that Azerbaijan has become a voice in the world and in the region naturally irritate Iran and its ruling circles.

“Why didn't Iran think about our liberated territories, Zangazur, and others when Armenia invaded our territories?! Now that Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity, and when it is implementing large projects here, it opposes it by calling it a "red line". In parallel to this, it provides comprehensive support to Armenia", Gurbanli emphasized.



