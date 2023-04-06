Azerbaijani servicemen took part in paramilitary cross-competition

By Azernews

Sabina Mammadli

A paramilitary cross-competition was held among the servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports per Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

Some 33 servicemen in 11 teams from different types of troops and formations competed for individual and team championships within the competitions.

The servicemen competed in obstacle overcoming, shooting, grenade launching and 3000 meters cross races.

The first 3 places were taken by the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, Land Forces, and Military Police Department teams accordingly.

The competition ended with the awarding of the winners with diplomas, honorary diplomas and medals.