Azerbaijani and Tajik presidents sign documents [UPDATE]

Following the expanded meeting of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, a ceremony of signing documents has been held.

Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin signed an “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on cooperation in the field of land utilization, land relations, cadastre, geodesy, cartography, remote sensing and geographic information system”.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Rakhimzoda Ramazon signed an “Agreement on cooperation between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan”.

Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Tajikistan Alimirzamin Asgarov and head of the Customs Service under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan Karimzoda Khurshed signed a “Protocol between the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Customs Service under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan on arranging exchange of preliminary information on goods and vehicles transported between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Tajikistan”.

Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Chairman of the National Bank of Tajikistan Kholiqzoda Hokim signed a “Memorandum of Understanding between the Financial Monitoring Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Financial Monitoring Department under the National Bank of Tajikistan on cooperation in the exchange of financial intelligence information in the field of money laundering, related predicate crimes and terrorism financing”.

Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Minister of Economic Development and Trade of the Republic of Tajikistan Zavqizoda Zavqi signed an “Action Plan for economic cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan until 2025”.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Tajikistan Hakimzoda Qurbon signed a “Roadmap on strengthening cooperation in the field of agriculture between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Tajikistan for 2023-2024”.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin signed a “Program of cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan for 2023-2024”.

First Deputy Minister, acting Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan Adil Karimli and Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan Davlatzoda Zulfiya signed a “Memorandum on cultural cooperation between the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan for 2023-2024”.

Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Chairman of the State Committee on Investment and State Property Management of the Republic of Tajikistan Qodirzoda Sadi signed a “Draft agreement in the field of investments, start-up promotion and entrepreneurship between the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Committee on Investment and Property Management of the Republic of Tajikistan”.

Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Tajikistan Alimirzamin Asgarov and Chairman of the Committee of Tourism Development under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan Muminzod Kamoliddin signed a “Memorandum on cooperation in the field of tourism between the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Committee of Tourism Development under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan”.

Chairman of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov and Chairman of the National Bank of Tajikistan Kholiqzoda Hokim signed a "Memorandum of Understanding between the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the National Bank of Tajikistan".

Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov and Chairman of the State Committee on Investment and State Property Management of the Republic of Tajikistan Qodirzoda Sadi signed a "Memorandum of Understanding between the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and State Unitary Enterprise “Tajinvest” under the State Committee on Investment and State Property Management of the Republic of Tajikistan”.

Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Shusha district Aydin Karimov and Chairman of the city of Isfara of the Republic of Tajikistan Bahovaddin Bahodurzoda signed a "Protocol on the establishment of twinning relations between the city of Shusha of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the city of Isfara of the Republic of Tajikistan".

Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov and Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan Jamshed Jumakhonzoda signed a "Memorandum of Understanding between the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tajikistan".



