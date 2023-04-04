President's special contribution to media tells of more promising future for national press

Elnur Enveroglu

The media and press are the voice and eye of civilized society and public supporting democratic development. In many developed countries, the creation of unity between the citizen and the state falls on the shoulders of the free media. However, media transparency and appropriate conditions for its development have always been amongst the priorities. In recent years, a number of important and successful reforms carried out by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in the field of media have given a great impetus to the rapid progress of the Azerbaijani press.

In this regard, the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the exemption of the media and other media entities from income tax, as well as income and simplified taxes, opens a new page in the development of the Azerbaijani press. Thanks to the care and attention provided by the Azerbaijani President and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, domestic journalism continues to develop, becoming more relevant and competitive. As a result, today our media are rapidly integrating into the global information space, defending the interests of the state and the people, bringing the truth about Azerbaijan and what is happening in our region to the world.

It should be noted that the development of the media has a special importance for Azerbaijan. During the Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan was the target of many pro-Armenian and opposition forces. Thanks to the deep knowledge and strong political erudition of President Ilham Aliyev, the true word of Azerbaijan was properly conveyed to the whole world. At that time, a kind of information war was going on. Armenia’s hired henchmen in the Western press tried to boycott Azerbaijan and put the blame on our country. Nevertheless, all these attempts could not be sustained in the face of wise policy. Because the President of Azerbaijan applied the iron fist not only on the battlefield, but also in the media arena, and the plans directed against Azerbaijan in a biased way came to naught.

Modern Azerbaijani journalism is professional, free, provided with an advanced material and technical base. The Azerbaijani state provides unprecedented support to the domestic media, guards their rights and provides social protection. And exempting the media from taxes will further strengthen the national media, make them more stable and provide the foundation for the Azerbaijani media to reach a qualitatively new level of professional development.

The decree of the president of state opens up a wide field of opportunities that will benefit both journalists and editorial offices, and of course, a wide readership both within our country and far beyond its borders. In addition, domestic media structures will be able to resist the anti-Azerbaijani forces in the international information field even more actively and effectively, defending the interests of our country.

Besides, the Azerbaijani media are consistently working to expose Armenian fakes and disinformation regarding our country, bring the truth about what is happening in the region to the world audience. Now the possibilities of the Azerbaijani media in this direction will become even wider.

In this regard, all Azernews staff and administration expresses their deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their kind attention to the problems of domestic media, their slefless contribution to the development of the national press.