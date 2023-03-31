Azerbaijani FM meets with President Mahmoud Abbas amid his visit to Palestine

Qabil Ashirov

The Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas received the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov who is on an official visit to Palestine, Azernews reports, citing MFA.

The meeting discussed issues of cooperation on bilateral and multilateral platforms, including the current situation in the region, was discussed at the meeting.

President Mahmoud Abbas noted with satisfaction that the broad bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Palestine, mutual support, and solidarity within the framework of international organizations is admirable. As the chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, it was said that Azerbaijan's initiatives in the direction of strengthening the Movement, including coordinating the activities of the member states, are commendable.

Recalling the 30th anniversary of the Azerbaijani-Palestinian relationship, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the development of relations between the two states based on friendship, solidarity, and common values. Confidence was expressed that the establishment of Azerbaijan’s Representation Office in Palestine will stimulate the further development of relations. Mutual support of the two countries on multilateral platforms was noted with satisfaction.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also gave detailed information on the current situation in the region after the 44-day Patriotic War, the establishment of peace and security in the region during the post-conflict period, the opening of transport and communications, the restoration and construction works, implemented by Azerbaijan in the direction of ensuring the dignified return of IDPs from their homelands as a result of nearly 30 years of occupation. It was pointed out that continuous provocations committed by Armenia and non-fulfillment of obligations are an obstacle to Azerbaijan's peace and construction efforts in the region.

At the meeting, opinions were also exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.