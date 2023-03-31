Azerbaijan may counteract Armenian illegal activities based on its sovereignty - Foreign Ministry

Sabina Mammadli

Preventing the illegal activities of Armenia, which intensify the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment for the Armenian armed forces in the territory of Azerbaijan, is the sovereign right of Azerbaijan, Spokesperson for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Ayxan Hajizada said.

Azernews reports that commenting on the remarks made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at a government meeting, Hajizada expressed that the PM’s next attempts to manipulate the situation in the region are unacceptable and that Armenia continues its aggressive activities by dressing its country as a democracy.

“There is no reason for the premier to once again misinterpret the temporary decision of the International Court of Justice regarding the Lachin road and make claims that Azerbaijan has allegedly closed the Lachin road,” he stated.

The official emphasized that the appropriate control measures taken by the units of the Azerbaijani army without using any force to prevent the usage of Armenia's dirt roads for illegal activities in the north of the Lachin road cannot be assessed as an occupation.

“We remember that despite all the facts, Armenia claimed that its forces had not occupied Azerbaijan for 30 years. All these Armenian claims have been repeatedly proven to be groundless, and the UN Security Council resolutions have demanded the unconditional and immediate withdrawal of Armenian forces. The Armenian side should completely withdraw its forces from the territory of Azerbaijan in accordance with the tripartite statement,” the spokesperson called.

Furthermore, he stressed that Armenia should give up its territorial claims against Azerbaijan and instead of interfering in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs, it should fulfill its obligations.

“It is a fact that Armenia increased its aggressive rhetoric against Azerbaijan in recent weeks, committed provocations against Azerbaijani armed forces on March 5 and 20, and gathered additional forces in the region. Both during the 30-year occupation period and after 2020, it is known to everyone that Armenia, before preparing for any provocation, threw all the responsibility on Azerbaijan and allowed provocations,” the official underlined.

Talking about the absurd idea voiced by the prime minister about Azerbaijan's intention to commit an act of "genocide", Hajizada recalled that throughout history, Azerbaijan has never targeted the civilian population in response to the mass massacres committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis.

Armenia's policy and actions of terrorism and mass destruction are recorded in the memory of history with all documents, and denying it proves that Armenia has not given up on these actions. These provocative statements of the Armenian side indicate Armenia's intention to deliberately disrupt the peace process in the context of the revival of international efforts toward the establishment of peace in the region, and such steps must be resolutely prevented,” he concluded.