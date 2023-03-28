Azerbaijan to settle about 10,000 former IDPs in Lachin District in the near future

The master plans of Gulabird and Gorchu villages have been approved, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received Masim Mammadov, Special Representative of the President in Lachin District, which is included in East Zangezur economic region.

The head of state noted: “At the first stage, 2,400 people will be settled in the village of Gulabird and 1,300 in Gorchu village. So taking into account all these figures, everyone can see that we will settle about 10,000 people, perhaps even more former displaced people in Lachin District in the near future – this year and in 2024.”



