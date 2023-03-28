President Ilham Aliyev: Environmental protection should be top priority in Lachin District

Environmental protection should be a top priority in Lachin District from now on, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received Masim Mammadov, Special Representative of the President in Lachin District, which is included in East Zangezur economic region.

“In some parts of our country, great damage is being caused to the environment. Illegal work is carried out, lands are occupied, trees are cut down, houses are built instead, facilities unrelated to agriculture are built. So you as my representative and all our citizens should know that there are rules and regulations. No one can do anything on their own. Whatever the rules say, whatever the laws require, everyone must follow. There should be no encroachment of land, destruction of forests, and other unpleasant situations,” the head of state added.



