Azerbaijani parliamentarians off to Tel Aviv ahead of inauguration of nation's first-ever embassy

Sabina Mammadli

A group of Azerbaijani parliamentarians are in Tel-Aviv to attend the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani embassy in Israel, Azernews reports.

Thus, the delegation includes Chairman of the International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations Committee of the Azerbaijani Milli Maclis Samad Seyidov, head of the working group on Azerbaijani-Israeli interparliamentary relations Anatoli Rafailov, as well as members of the group MPs Arzu Nagiyev, Agalar Valiyev, Fatma Yildirim, Elnur Allahverdiyev, Asim Mollazada, and Rasim Musabayov.

The trip will end on March 30.

Azerbaijani Foreign Jeyhun Bayramov is also expected to attend the inauguration of the embassy in Tel Aviv on March 29 and is scheduled to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Thursday.

The Azerbaijani parliament made a historic decision to open the embassy in Israel in 2022, and Muxtar Mammadov was appointed the first ambassador to Israel by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.