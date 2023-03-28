US State Department says it is committed to peace talks between Azerbaijan & Armenia

Sabina Mammadli

The US is committed to peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Deputy Spokesman for US State Department Vedant Patel said at a briefing.

Patel noted that direct dialogue is key to resolving this issue and reaching a lasting peace.

“We’ll continue to facilitate discussions between Armenia and Azerbaijan bilaterally as well as with partners, and as well as throughout multilateral organizations as well,” the spokesman said.

Besides, the official recalled that a phone conversation was held yesterday between US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, during which she emphasized the US’s commitment to Armenia-Azerbaijan peace negotiations.



